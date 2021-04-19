Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is QV Investors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 88,188 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 3.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $64,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,307,000 after purchasing an additional 452,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,732,000 after purchasing an additional 516,834 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.46. 37,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,229. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

