Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.72.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$38.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$16.78 and a 1-year high of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,564,352. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

