Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CP stock opened at $369.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $390.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

