Cancom (COK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cancom (ETR: COK):

4/7/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Cancom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/6/2021 – Cancom was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Cancom was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Cancom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/31/2021 – Cancom was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Cancom was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR COK opened at €49.54 ($58.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Cancom SE has a twelve month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.96.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

