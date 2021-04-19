Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $248,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.37. 322,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,712. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

