Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CATM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $74,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.