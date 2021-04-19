CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.08.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.
Shares of CarMax stock opened at $129.97 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50.
In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,498,792. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in CarMax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
