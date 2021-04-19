CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $129.97 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,498,792. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in CarMax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

