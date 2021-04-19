CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $153.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.
KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.21.
Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $136.54.
In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,443 shares of company stock worth $50,498,792 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
