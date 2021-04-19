CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $153.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.21.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,443 shares of company stock worth $50,498,792 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.