Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $67.14 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $67.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 586,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,537,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,771 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after purchasing an additional 362,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

