CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group stock opened at $81.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

