Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

CELC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celcuity by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.02. 142,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $295.16 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.35.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

