CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 26.5% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

