Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Cerecor by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

CERC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. 409,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,033. The stock has a market cap of $223.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

