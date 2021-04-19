Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.30

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 274919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$329.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$329.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.7312718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

