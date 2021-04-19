Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Invacare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Invacare by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

IVC opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.