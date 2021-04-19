Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.68 on Monday. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

