Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $18,691,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $9,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after buying an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,476,000 after buying an additional 176,635 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of SLQT opened at $31.38 on Monday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of -196.13. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at $50,009,373.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock worth $41,429,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

