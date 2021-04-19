Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cfra

Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.32.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $83.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.69 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,252,102 shares of company stock valued at $510,916,491. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

