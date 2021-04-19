Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,565,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $130.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $89.45 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.25.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.