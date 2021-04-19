Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 3.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

