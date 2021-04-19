Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $136,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,902. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.