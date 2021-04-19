Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XEC opened at $62.57 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

