Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

XEC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.19. 19,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,233. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

