Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.78.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $350.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 12 month low of $187.98 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

