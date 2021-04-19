Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.72. 227,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,489,563. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

