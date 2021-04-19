Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.
Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $11.62 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
