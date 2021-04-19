Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $11.62 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

