City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $739.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $665.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.50, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

