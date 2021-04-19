City Holding Co. Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

