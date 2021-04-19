City Holding Co. Purchases 1,805 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 4,512.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,492,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,962,000 after purchasing an additional 518,078 shares during the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,797,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,901,000. Hershey Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,788,000.

Shares of AIA opened at $93.85 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

