Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,759 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Civeo worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of CVEO opened at $15.62 on Monday. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $223.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $133.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.60 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $84,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,308 shares of company stock worth $4,843,879 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

