Civitas (CIV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $467.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Civitas has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $111,015.98 and $467.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,038,430 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

