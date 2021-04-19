Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of ADP opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.