Clarus Group Inc. Invests $14.46 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,426,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,000. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 11.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total transaction of $3,160,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,416 shares of company stock valued at $31,828,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $194.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.78 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $203.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.