Clarus Group Inc. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 446,258 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Akamai Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.35.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

