Clarus Group Inc. Sells 3,163 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK opened at $122.35 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.