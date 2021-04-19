Clarus Group Inc. Takes $910,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 242,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. American Electric Power accounts for about 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

