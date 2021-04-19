Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,439,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 531,232 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

