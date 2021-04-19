Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,616.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 83,204 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

