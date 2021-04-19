Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

PIRS stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

