Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

