Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $42.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on HE. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

