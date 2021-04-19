Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $419.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.