CloakCoin Price Up 21.5% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $15,900.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001209 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020256 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,620,548 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

