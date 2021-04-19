Codiak BioSciences’ (CDAK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

CDAK opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,981. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

