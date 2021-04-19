CoinPoker (CHP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38,425.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $38,425.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00065797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00089937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.61 or 0.00640287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.01 or 0.06503992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041142 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

