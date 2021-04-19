Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.77.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $391.01 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.25 and a 12-month high of $393.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

