Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 225 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

MUB opened at $116.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

