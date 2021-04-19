Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 2,898 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 owned about 1.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $51.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

