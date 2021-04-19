Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 564 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

