Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 158.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $54.58. 308,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,295,947. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

